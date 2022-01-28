Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Tiger King” Joe Exotic is headed to a federal courtroom Friday for a resentencing hearing.

His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and he’s now in federal prison after a jury convicted him in a murder-for-hire plot involving his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.

His attorneys are asking a judge for a downward departure in the hopes that he could be released from prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
According to the fire department, crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at the corner of...
One injured after downtown Bowling Green house fire
Tracy Hudson
Feds: former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000
Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses

Latest News

Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
Volunteers continue cleanup efforts in Mayfield
Bowling Green volunteers help out during Mayfield clean up day
On this day, seven astronauts perished when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded over Kennedy...
35 years ago NASA lost 7 astronauts when Challenger exploded
Home Depot Foundation and Team Rubicon Continue Clean-up Efforts in Mayfield
Home Depot Foundation and Team Rubicon Continue Clean-up Efforts in Mayfield