Warren County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for information on the whereabouts of Amber Glass.

Authorities believe Amber left her home in the Richardsville area yesterday afternoon.

Amber is 14 years old, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′2″, and 140lbs.

If you know anything about Amber’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at 270-842-1633.

