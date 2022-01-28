Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl

Amber Glass last seen January 13.
Amber Glass last seen January 13.(WCSO Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for information on the whereabouts of Amber Glass.

Authorities believe Amber left her home in the Richardsville area yesterday afternoon.

Amber is 14 years old, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′2″, and 140lbs.

If you know anything about Amber’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at 270-842-1633.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied an SBA loan and FEMA assistance
BG man lost dream home to tornado, has more questions than answers after being denied federal assistance
Snowfall forecast for the WBKO viewing area through Friday morning.
The latest on winter weather late tonight into Friday morning!
Insomnia Cookies opens in BG
Late-night sweets bakery ‘Insomnia Cookies’ opens new location in downtown Bowling Green
Suspect allegedly using stolen credit and/or debit cards at Kroger self checkout
Crime Stoppers: Medical Center Stolen Purses
Police respond.
Three men indicted following overdose death investigation in Franklin

Latest News

Luke E. Pedigo, 24 of Glasgow arrested on domestic violence charges
Glasgow man arrested on domestic violence and strangulation charges
Breaking News
Social media post leads to school lockdown, no danger found
South Pacific
South Pacific comes to SKyPAC Feb. 11
1
South Pacific at SKyPAC