WCSO search for thieves after stealing from tornado damaged property

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding two individuals and a vehicle after they were caught removing items from a damaged home on Vanmeter Road.

The home was damaged during the December tornadoes.

Authorities say the two individuals claimed they had permission from the property owner to remove the items from the property.

Authorities then spoke with the administrator of the property, who said nobody had permission to be on, or remove anything from the property.

If you know the truck, trailer, and two individuals in the pictures, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633

