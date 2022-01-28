Advertisement

WCSO warns of phishing scam

Warren County KY Sheriff's Office
Warren County KY Sheriff's Office(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower contacted WBKO News today, to say his office has received several calls inquiring about a deputy calling them about a missed court appearance. The caller advises the person to pay the fine via gift cards or providing banking information to avoid being arrested. The number they are using is 270-267-5743. This is NOT the WCSO.

Sheriff Hightower said: “WE DO NOT CALL PEOPLE IN THIS MANNER. THESE ARE SCAMS AND YOU SHOULD IMMEDIATELY BE REPORT THIS TO THE WCSO.”

Hightower says if you ever need to verify information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, call dispatch at 270-842-1633.

