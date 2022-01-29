BG nurse back at work after long battle with COVID, still has long-haul effects from virus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After contracting COVID-19 twice, and over a year and a half being off work dealing with the long-term haul effects of COVID-19, one nurse in Bowling Green is back working.

Back in 2020, we brought you the story of Molly Dawson, a nurse at Greenview Hospital.

Molly says every day she is reminded of her experience with COVID.

She encourages everyone to listen to the scientists and get vaccinated.

“It’s really frustrating and disheartening, when you put everything on the line and you know, including your life, I almost died at work because of this pandemic. And you see people who are not taking it seriously or not getting vaccinated or doing their part and it wears down on you for sure,” expressed Molly.

She adds that going back to work is refreshing but it hasn’t been easy because she cannot just jump back in and work 12-hour shifts.

“I have really bad long-term neuropathy, neuropathy, especially in my feet, I had to get to carpal tunnel surgeries, one on each hand, because of where I was on the ventilator. I have a really bad brain fog that comes and goes. I, my lungs sometimes its harder to breathe just sitting somewhere, I have really bad chronic fatigue right now. I have issues with my kidneys because of this,” says Dawson about what she is feeling now.

Dawson also spoke on the nationwide nursing shortage, she says that nurses have to see which patients will go into the ICU, which will stay in the ER, or which will be sent to a floor because hospitals are not having the people to take care of everybody.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.