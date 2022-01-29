FEMA deadline two weeks away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is just two short weeks away, February 11, 2022.

Even if you believe you have what you need to rebuild, it’s vital to register for assistance in the event of an unforeseen need later. Only those registered for assistance will be able to receive FEMA help.

You can do this in person at the disaster recovery center in Greenwood Mall. You can also register through disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA assistance is available only to those affected by the December 11, 2021 storm damage.

If you receive a denial letter from FEMA, carefully read the letter and if you have any questions, go directly to the FEMA center for assistance. Sometimes denial letters are sent as the result of missing information or some other easily corrected issue.

Residents who don’t need FEMA help can always turn down what they are offered.

