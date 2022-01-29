Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Desmond Bell

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Over a year ago, the city of Bowling Green tried rezoning the community between Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley.

After a suit was filed against the city challenging the rezoning plan from commercial back to residential, Desmond Bell and his wife stepped in.

“For starters, when he called me to ask about the properties to inquire about it, he told me that he was there to try to purchase it,” recalls Deborah Anthony who has lived in that neighborhood since she was younger.

“My favorite game was Monopoly, and to me, this is almost playing Monopoly, where I’m on the board, I’m getting so many houses and I’m creating a neighborhood,” says Desmond Bell when asked about revamping the community.

His wife Rozalind was the first one, who pitched the idea to Desmond.

“It was definitely rewarding, to be able to be a part of the community to restore it. My husband has worked so hard to, you know, give back and provide affordable housing for so many,” adds Rozalind Bell.

Desmond Bell was able to purchase the properties giving hope to those living in the neighborhood like Deborah Anthony.

“I’d watch how, when he would stand out and he looked at the community and see how he would want to put this here that there, he’d go back to his crew, and will tell them in this case, what is it he wanted, or whatever like that. When you can do things like that, that’s a gift of the mindset of how things are supposed to line up in place,” says Anthony.

Bell was able to rehabilitate most of the houses in the neighborhood that were deteriorating. But he still has more planned for the neighborhood, and his business isn’t just in Bowling Green.

“We have them all throughout Bowling Green, as well as in Louisville and other places. So it’s been fun. This whole journey with him, he definitely has spent a lot of sleepless nights early mornings, and it’s definitely paying off,” adds his wife Rozalind.

“It’s a refreshing and a great feeling to be able to do things and for my kids to actually see me do it because when they get older, they already understand what’s going on with the whole process. So if they want to get into real estate, they already have their foot in the door,” says Desmond Bell.

Bell and his wife have plans of building more homes in the area. They plan on renaming the community Bell Vue Heights.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000