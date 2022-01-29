KSP trooper shot multiple times in Harrison County, suspect in custody

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 28 at approximately 4:16 p.m. EST in Cynthiana.

The preliminary investigation indicates that KSP Post 6 Dry Ridge dispatch center received notification of a trooper-involved shooting.

An officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene and transported the trooper to Harrison Memorial Hospital. Shortly thereafter, the trooper was transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The suspect in this investigation is LeeQuan T. Taylor, 22, of Lexington. He was charged with assault first-degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and attempted murder of a police officer. He is lodged at the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.

The trooper involved was treated overnight at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and is expected to be released soon.

“The Kentucky State Police would like to thank all the agencies involved in the successful apprehension of this suspect, including Lexington Police Department, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), United States Secret Service and University of Kentucky Police.” said in a press release.

“I can’t thank these agencies enough for their support and effort last night,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “They are a true representation of Kentucky law enforcement working together to safeguard the commonwealth. Additionally, I want to personally commend the medical staff at Harrison Memorial Hospital and The University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for their expert care of our trooper and compassion displayed to him, his family, and our staff. Our agency is humbled by the outpouring of calls, prayers and concern from the citizens we serve daily.”

The investigation remains ongoing by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.

