Lady Toppers Face Middle Tennessee on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball will continue on the road on Saturday, taking on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

Game Info

WKU (14-5, 7-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee (14-4, 6-2 C-USA)

Saturday, Jan. 29 | 3 p.m.

Murfreesboro, Tenn. | Murphy Center

Watch (ESPN+) | Listen (ESPN 102.7) | Live Stats

Game Notes

About the Lady Toppers

WKU suffered its first Conference USA loss on Thursday night at UAB, 86-70. Four Lady Toppers scored in double figures. Meral Abdelgawad led all scorers with 28 points, Alexis Mead added 17 points, Mya Meredith had 13 and Macey Blevins added 11.

Mya Meredith earned her fourth consecutive C-USA Freshman of the Week honor on Monday. The rookie is the first C-USA freshman to win four straight since the 2010-11 season.

The Lady Toppers pride themselves on defense and it’s showing. WKU has 226 steals on the season, the 10th most in the nation, and their 11.9 steals per game is 14th in the NCAA. Both of those marks lead C-USA. WKU is also forcing 22.05 turnovers per game which is the 15th best rate in the country. The Lady Toppers are holding opponents to 26.9 percent from the perimeter which is 43rd nationally.

On the offensive side, WKU shares the ball at a high rate, notching 287 assists on the season which leads C-USA and is 51st in the country. The Lady Toppers are the conference’s highest scoring team, putting up 72.8 points per game. WKU is efficient on offense, leading the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (34.2%) and is second in the league in field goal percentage (43.5%).

Abdelgawad is the leading scorer in C-USA, averaging 20.5 points per game, good for the 12th highest rate in the nation. Her 390 total points scored on the season also leads the league and is 13th nationally. Her 49 steals are second in the conference and is 24th among all NCAA players. She’s shooting 54.1 percent from the field on the season, which is second overall in the conference and the top percentage for a C-USA guard.

WKU has five true freshmen on the roster and the rookies have made an impact. The freshmen are scoring 54.0 percent of WKU’s points through 19 games. Meredith is leading the way, averaging 13.5 points per game and Alexis Mead is behind her with a 10.6 points per game average.

Meredith’s 40 steals this season is the fourth most in C-USA and she’s the top freshman scorer in the league. Mead has 67 assists on the season, the most of any freshman in the league and the fifth most overall.

Abdelgawad is the lone senior and upperclassman for WKU. The Lady Toppers are the only team in Conference USA with only one upperclassman. All other teams have at least four.