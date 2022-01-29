Tidball’s holding fundraiser Saturday night for Bowling Green teen with stage-4 cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green teen with stage-4 cancer has one wish - go on a cross country road trip with his family.

A local business is helping raise funds for Josey Moon, 15, to travel across the country while he still can.

Tidballs in Bowling Green has held many fundraisers over the years. Just two years ago, Tidball’s held a fundraiser for Josey Moon to help with his chemotherapy treatment. However, Josey has decided he does not want anymore treatment.

“Okay, here goes. Just to let everyone know on here, because it is entirely too difficult to talk about in person. After Josey’s latest scan, his cancer is back with a vengeance and we all have been informed that he has about one or two months to live without chemotherapy treatments, which he has declined to take.” said Greg Edwards, Josey’s dad, in a Facebook post. “He is cool with this and as parents, we are not, but ultimately it is his choice and the doctors have recommend treatments, but respect his decision. We are pulling together as his family and taking him out to the West coast for a two week adventure in a RV before things get bad. We love him more than anything else in this world and we are truly heartbroken. He is the most beautiful creature I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

The community is rallying around the family as they are in the midst of the fight of their life battling stage-4 cancer.

Tidball’s in downtown Bowling Green is hosting a benefit concert Saturday night to help raise funds for Josey and his family. They are hoping for a good turnout for a great cause.

“You know, anytime you hear something like what Josey is going through and the family, any way that we can be involved we’re privileged and hopefully we can do a little bit, whatever we can do,” said John Tidball, owner of Tidball’s. “Hoping to raise some good money for him to take a road trip with his family and also just show him how much we love him, how much the community loves him and I hopefully want to give him some fuel for the fight that he’s going to have to take on.”

Three bands will perform beginning with Crush at 9:30, El Masivo at 11:00, and Dos Cobro’s will go on after midnight.

Doors open at 9:00 Saturday, January 29. Proceeds from door cover will go to Josey Moon and his family.

To help donate to Josey’s GoFundMe click here.

