Tops Host Rival Middle Tennessee on Saturday Afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball hosts rival Middle Tennessee at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The game will air on ESPN+ and locally in Bowling Green on WKU PBS.

The Hilltoppers dropped their fourth straight Thursday with a heartbreaking 68-65 loss to league-leading UAB. Middle Tennessee outlasted Marshall 81-79 for a road win Thursday.

WKU is 97-43 all-time in the storied rivalry that dates back to the 1914-15 season. The Hilltoppers have won four in a row after previously losing 13 of 15. WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 4-4 in his career against the Blue Raiders.

GAME 21

Middle Tennessee (13-6, 4-2) at WKU (10-10, 2-5)

January 29, 2022 | 2 p.m. CT

E.A. Diddle Arena | Bowling Green, Ky.

BROADCAST

Listen: Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship), C-USAtv Audio (free), Varsity Network (Randy Lee, pxp | Hal Schmitt, analysis)

Watch: ESPN+; WKU PBS (Jeff Hem, pxp | Craig McCormick, analysis)

Live Stats: WKU Stats

TOP STORYLINES

• As of Friday, WKU leads the country in fewest fouls per game (12.2) and ranks fourth in total blocks (121), eighth in blocks per game (6.0), 25th in total steals (172), 36th in steals per game (8.6), 43rd in field-goal percentage (47.1%) and 44th in total assists (305).

• On Thursday, junior center Jamarion Sharp was named to the watch list for the Naismith Men’s National Defensive Player of the Year. This is the second straight year WKU has put a player on the list, with Charles Bassey making the semifinals for the award last season. WKU is one of just four schools – along with Baylor, Tennessee and Richmond – to have a player on the watch list the last two seasons.

• Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet, 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program. Sharp leads the nation in total blocks (89) and blocks per game (4.5), is second in dunks (52) and third in block percentage (16.8%)

• Jamarion Sharp has more blocks by himself this season (89) than 304 Division I programs have as a team, which is 87% of all D-I teams.

• Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight is the only player in the country averaging at least 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals per game this year. He ranks fifth nationally in total assists (124) and 10th nationally in assists per game (6.2).

• After making 1 of 19 3-pointers (11%) in the first three games of the season, redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton has made 39 of 87 3s (44.8%) in the last 17 games.

THE HILL AT HOME

The Hilltoppers’ games will be featured on The Hill at Home, a live video feed of Hal Schmitt and Voice of the Hilltoppers Randy Lee on the radio call. This broadcast of The Hill at Home can be found here (wkusports.com/MBBSecondScreen) and will be live 30 minutes prior to tipoff.

LAST GAME AGAINST MIDDLE TENNESSEE: JANUARY 24, 2021

WKU locked down defensively Sunday to earn a 68-52 win over Middle Tennessee and its best start in 19 years.

The Hilltoppers held the Blue Raiders to 28.6% from the field to complete the series sweep in back-to-back games.

The Hilltoppers finished the job with well-rounded production.

Junior center Charles Bassey led the way with 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, but five other players had at least eight points. Sophomore guard Jordan Rawls found double figures off the bench again with 10 points, while redshirt senior guard Kenny Cooper and senior guard Josh Anderson each had nine. Anderson also had a season-high nine rebounds and three assists.

