BGFC switches leagues and hosts tryouts weeks ahead of second season

BGFC Golden Lions Host Tryouts, Want Community to Support in Upcoming Season
By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Golden Lions are weeks away from starting their second season and they are more motivated now than before.

The Golden Lions are leaving the United Premier Soccer League to join NISA Nation a semi-professional men’s soccer league.

Coach Evan Sutherland says being a part of this new league is a testament to the success they had last year.

“It’s exciting to be a part of something like that and growing and to be called into NISA Nation, to go up a league to provide that to the players not only in this community but surrounding areas you know, throughout the state and throughout some other states. But to put a semi-professional soccer program here in Bowling Green going into year two, the goals remain the same, it’s to, you know, put a great product on the field, a nice style of play something that the community can be a part of, enjoyment for the fans, young kids that come to the games want to be a future Golden Lion.”

Sutherland says he hopes this season more fans will come out to the games.

