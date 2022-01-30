Advertisement

Fire officials working house fire on Clarence O’Dell Rd in Bowling Green

House Fire on Clarence O'Dell Road
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has confirmed fire officials have responded to a house fire in Bowling Green.

Officials received the call of a structure fire around 9:30 PM Saturday night. Units responded to 849 Clarence O’Dell Road.

A fire official with the Hadley Volunteer Fire Department says the home is a good distance from the main road.

Several fire departments are still on scene. Flames are still visible.

WBKO will continue to update this story as more information is released.

