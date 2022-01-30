Fire officials working house fire on Clarence O’Dell Rd in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has confirmed fire officials have responded to a house fire in Bowling Green.

Officials received the call of a structure fire around 9:30 PM Saturday night. Units responded to 849 Clarence O’Dell Road.

A fire official with the Hadley Volunteer Fire Department says the home is a good distance from the main road.

Several fire departments are still on scene. Flames are still visible.

WBKO will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.