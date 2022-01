BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lots of high school basketball in the 4th Region Saturday, check out the highlights from the games!

Final (Boys):

Glasgow: 59

Greenwood: 69

Glasgow at Greenwood BBB

Final (Girls):

Glasgow: 39

Greenwood: 43

Glasgow at Greenwood GBB

Final:

McCracken County: 36

Bowling Green: 73

BG Purples vs McCracken Co Mustangs BBB

Final:

Logan County: 45

South Warren: 69

Logan County at South Warren

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.