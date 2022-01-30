‘Insomnia Cookies’ hosts grand opening for BG community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The newest addition in Bowling Green, a cookie bakery, ‘Insomnia Cookies’ officially hosted its grand opening on Saturday for the community.

The cookie bakery is in downtown Bowling Green, its newest location at 422 East Main Ave.

Insomnia Cookies, a late-night bakery concept founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitzhas.

Several lined up on Saturday to get a sweet, baked treat.

Brooks Gary alongside his brothers and his mom waited outside before going in.

“The mint was nice,” says Brooks when he sampled a cookie.

His brother Davis adds, “The mint was like mint chocolate chip ice cream and like all the other mint chocolate chips, it was like really good”

Hailey Collins also added, “best cookies ever!”

The store’s hours are 11:00 am to 12:00 am, Monday thru Wednesday, Thursday thru Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 am, Saturday from 12:00 pm to 1:00 am, and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The store also does delivery and will deliver throughout the city’s downtown neighborhood, College Hill Historic District, and Western Kentucky University, plus surrounding neighborhoods. If you want to place an order and learn more about Insomnia’s menu, late-night delivery, and nationwide shipping options, visit InsomniaCookies.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.