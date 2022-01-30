Quiet Saturday night, warmer tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a frigid start to our Saturday! In fact, daytime highs peaked at the freezing mark for Bowling Green. We’ll be even colder tonight as temperatures drop to the mid 20s.

4 day planner (wbko)

A high pressure system will keep us dry and a little warmer through the next few days. The end of our weekend will feature plentiful sunshine as daytime highs rise to the mid 40s. We’ll slowly break out of the low 50s Monday afternoon as winds start to pick up out of the southeast. Tuesday will feel like spring but expect variably cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the upper 50s as breezy winds pull warm air out of the south. It’ll be the warmest day out of the week - so if you have any outdoor chores this will be the day to do them! Widely scattered showers roll in late Tuesday night into Ground Hog Day (Wednesday). Moderate to heavy rain will be seen out of this system, though no severe weather is expected at this time. Widely scattered showers drag into Thursday, and we could see a wintry mix develop late afternoon. We’ll be dry and cold to end the work week. Daytime highs sink back down to the 30s by next weekend, so enjoy the little warm up we have while it lasts!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. Low 24. Winds W at 11 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 51. Low 34. Winds S at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 59. Low 45. Winds S at 13 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 32

Today’s Low: 10

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 74 (1975)

Record Low: -4 (1977)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.52″ (+2.13″)

Yearly Precip: 5.52″ (+2.13″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 5:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Low (713 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.