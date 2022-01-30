‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Columbia, Ky. woman has now recovered from COVID-induced psychosis.

Kelly Milligan started experiencing hallucinations and her behavior changed drastically after getting COVID-19. The neurological symptoms also came a few months after she underwent brain surgery for her epilepsy.

“She was active in church, she had her own apartment, I was so proud of her,” said Kelly’s sister, Aleina. “But as she got older....her seizures began to change. She would completely lose consciousness and fall to the floor.”

Aleina said her younger sister had a traumatic brain injury at birth and suffered from sporadic seizures throughout her life, but did not undergo much testing until she moved to Kentucky, after their mother died.

“The type of epilepsy that Kelly has is probably the most common type that we see,” said Dr. Farhan Mirza, UK Director of Epilepsy Surgery and assistant professor in the Department of Neurosurgery. “Often times, things go undetected or not adequately treated for decades.”

Aleina said Kelly’s seizures started changing. The sisters decided to take the two hour trip to UK hospital.

“The seizure started and then Kelly’s heart would just start slowing down and then completely stop,” said Dr. Sally Mathias, UK Assistant Professor of Neurology. ”It was like her heart was not beating at all.”

After getting a pacemaker, Kelly’s medical team decided brain surgery was the next step.

“Surgery went as planned and she went home the very next day,” Dr. Mirza said. “Her incision healed well and she did very well until COVID struck.”

Aleina said her sister came down with COVID months after her brain surgery.

“She began to have neurological symptoms.” she said. “She didn’t have a cough, she had a low-grade fever.....rushing thoughts through her mind, she began to feel as though someone was controlling her, someone outside her body.”

Aleina said her sister tried to hurt herself. Kelly was then admitted to Eastern State Hospital.

“I was quite surprised with the turn of events,” Dr. Mathias said. “I even called and spoke to the psychiatrist at Eastern State...he told me actually there are case reports of COVID-induced psychiatric manifestations. That’s actually what got me thinking that this was an entirely new phenomenon.”

That’s when Drs. Mathias and Mirza brought in UK neuropsychologist Dr. Timothy Ainger.

“Psychosis in general in its purest form is a disruption of an individual’s ability to perceive the world around them,” he said.

Kelly’s sister and her medical team said she wasn’t behaving normally.

“She was not eating, her head was stooped low, there was absolutely no eye contact, she was mute,” Dr. Mathias said.

Drs. Mathias and Mirza said they knew the surgery was successful, and noted the symptoms didn’t start until after she was infected with COVID-19.

“It’s not the most common reaction at all, but the fact that it exists is something that we need to pay attention to,” Dr. Ainger said.

The team decided to treat her for COVID-induced encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain. They put her on a immunoglobulin therapy, changed her seizure meds and put her on an antipsychotic medication.

Aleina said, days later, her sister was home from the hospital.

“She’s laughing again, she’s singing, she’s engaged...but she’s herself again and we owe it to the doctors there,” Aleina said.

“We met her just two weeks and she’s just doing absolutely remarkably well,” said Dr. Mirza.

A nightmare now over. Aleina and doctors said Kelly is now seizure free. She is no longer experiencing any neurological symptoms, and has lowered her dose of the antipsychotic medication.

The doctors said they want to make sure they’re catching any cases similar to Kelly’s when they pop up so patients can receive proper treatment.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.