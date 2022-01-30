“This is like a bad nightmare”: Daughter of missing Butler County man pleas for his safe return

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Four weeks later, a family is still searching for their missing loved one in Butler County.

According to authorities, Dana Cardwell Jr., 54, was last seen on Sunday, January 2 at his home on McKendree Chapel Road in Butler County around 8:00 a.m.

He is 5 foot 9 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Cardwell Jr. weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans and a red hoodie.

“He was always the type of person he would give you the shirt off of his back,” Whitney Stevens, Cardwell’s daughter said, “He was awesome he was the best dad ever. Everybody has their ups and downs Everybody has problems and I know he did”.

Stevens added that for her and her family, having he father missing has been like a bad nightmare, and the family, now, just wants answers.

“It doesn’t make sense. There are so many unanswered questions. He was always a dad as like, he did everything make sure that we had everything that we needed” She said, “Every place, every person, we just pray, we pray that he would pick up a phone or he would just walk up on the porch”.

Stevens also said that the family would continue to search for Cardwell.

“We would love for you to come home, but you’re out there, just let us know that you’re okay but if you’re not okay, we will always look for you,” She said.

If anyone has any information on Cardwell’s whereabouts, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s office at 270-526-3676.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.