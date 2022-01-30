Warren Central honors Class of 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four alumni from Warren Central and Warren County High Schools were inducted into the athletic hall of fame on Saturday.

Donovan Halsel, Michael Bush, Diane Collins Alicea, and Phil Wiseman were all inducted into the Class of 2022 Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame.

During the ceremony, those inducted were honored with a plaque.

Alumnus Phil Wiseman attended Warren Central when it was Warren County High School from 1958-1962.

Wiseman was a part of the baseball team, basketball team, football, and track.

“It was the old Warren County High School when I was here. It’s been 60 years ago. it was great to see some of the previous inductees that I played with. While there, they came to see this while I’m here, so it’s great that they remember me,” says Phil Wiseman.

Diane Collins Alicea was not in attendance, due to inclement weather in Connecticut where she lives now, she was unable to attend the ceremony, but those who know her best say she is extremely grateful to have been considered for the class of 2022 Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.