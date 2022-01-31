Advertisement

Beshear: Quadrant’s new facility bringing 200 jobs to Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An electric vehicle-related operation will build a facility in Kentucky, creating 200 full-time jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the $95 million Louisville plant will be Quadrant’s first mass production facility in the U.S. Beshear’s office says the facility will manufacture rare-earth magnets, which are made from alloys of rare-earth elements for use in electric vehicle motors and other fields, including electronics, appliances, alternative energy and medical.

Quadrant was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego.

It has had an engineering, machining and assembly hub in Louisville since 2001.

