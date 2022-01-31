Local Bowling Green food truck ‘South Cow’ and others raising money for businesses hurt by December tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the two-month mark nearing since devastating tornadoes touched down, many local businesses are still closed in high-impacted areas due to being in the tornadoes path.

In the aftermath, people have come together to try and help fundraise, so those businesses, such as ‘New to You Consignment’ located at 1500 U.S. 31 Bypass in Bowling Green, can rebuild and reopen.

Patrick McKinney, owner of the South Cow Food Truck said he started out the fundraising process by first helping out the Lee Initiative, a company based in Louisville, as well as giving out free plates of food to first responders and others in the impacted areas of the city.

”So once that happened, I decided I want to look and see what the bigger picture is. Because, you know, we’re looking at some long-term issues here,” McKinney said.

He and several other food trucks have already been out at many different spots around town.

“I always try to step aside and do what someone else is not doing,” McKinney said, “So we started that, had cotton’s barbecue and the Groovy Gus Donut Bus came out and it was amazing. Then we did one for Cabrera’s which was Pirogue’s Cajun food truck and Cabrera’s food truck”.

This coming Friday, McKinney plans to be out with another truck to serve food to people at New to You Consignment, around lunchtime with 10 percent of the proceeds made that day, going to the store.

“The trucks are giving 10% of our sales that day. So however many trucks I can get out there, we give 10% over sales,” he said, “And then I set out a donation jar and a tip jar tips go to my team so that they can go home have some money in their pocket.

He said his original plan was to do it Thursday but decided on Friday instead. ”I started thinking, you know, as far as people having the opportunity and the time to get out, have lunch, maybe they get paid on Fridays, they’re more able to help make a donation on that day versus a Thursday, which is kind of odd day”.

McKinney also added that being able to do something g for the people of Bowling Green, means a lot to him. “I wanted to help people somehow but I knew that I was not going to be a medical field person. I’m just it’s just not me. So I took management not and I helped employees and I help people grow and I helped businesses and I did that.”

