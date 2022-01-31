Advertisement

Martin Leads Lady Toppers in Final Round at Georgia

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf freshman Faith Martin posted the team’s lowest score of the event on Sunday afternoon with a 2-over 74 at the Lady Bulldog Invitational.

The Bowling Green native improved by eight shots from Saturday, closing out the second and final round with five pars and a birdie. She moved up eight spots on the leaderboard to tie for 22nd overall.

Junior Sarah Arnold also improved her score at the par-72, 6,291-yard UGA Golf Course. She shot 5-over 77 on Sunday to finish 26th in the individual competition.

Finishing just behind Arnold were senior Kenlie Barrett and freshman Catie Craig. Barrett shot 7-over 79 on Sunday while Craig turned in a 9-over 81. They finished 27th and 28th, respectively.

Fifth-year senior Olivia Reed improved by two strokes and shot 10-over 82 to tie for 36th overall.

WKU will take a few weeks off before starting their team competition this spring by co-hosting the First Coast Classic with North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on February 14 and 15.

Results – Final

T22. Faith Martin – 82, 74 – 156

26. Sarah Arnold – 81, 77 – 158

27. Kenlie Barrett – 80, 79 – 159

28. Catie Craig – 79, 81 – 160

T36. Olivia Reed – 84, 82 – 166

