Advertisement

Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools

Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County students will need to wear a mask when heading to school this Monday morning.

School officials say the COVID-19 incidence rate for the county last week continues to hit high levels.

That means the district will still operate under a mask-required policy.

Officials say that will last all week.

Information will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Butler County Man
“This is like a bad nightmare”: Daughter of missing Butler County man pleas for his safe return
Bowling Green fire
Fire officials working house fire on Clarence O’Dell Rd in Bowling Green
Insomnia Cookies
‘Insomnia Cookies’ hosts grand opening for BG community
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Holly Vaughn
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Latest News

Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc will headline a concert in Beaver Dam in June.
Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc to bring 90s Night Dance Party to Beaver Dam
Download the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you are updated with the latest forecast...
Tracking midweek rain and late week cool down!
Tracking a late week system that could bring winter weather impacts to the region!
Warmer and dry today, wet and cooler late week!
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear: Quadrant’s new facility bringing 200 jobs to Kentucky