Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County students will need to wear a mask when heading to school this Monday morning.
School officials say the COVID-19 incidence rate for the county last week continues to hit high levels.
That means the district will still operate under a mask-required policy.
Officials say that will last all week.
Information will be re-evaluated on Friday.
