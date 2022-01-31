Mild through Wednesday before rain moves in!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures earlier today peaked in the low 50s! We’ll cool down to the 30s tonight before sinking to the mid 20s overnight.

If you were a fan of the warmer conditions we had today (Sunday), you’re going to like this forecast. We’ll start Monday on the frigid side, much like we did today, in the 30s. However, we’ll rise to the upper 40s through the afternoon. Clouds will increase into Tuesday, but it’ll be the warmest day we’ll see for quite some time! Highs will rise to the upper 50s as breezy winds out of the south start to pick up. Overcast skies are expected into Tuesday night with temperatures sinking to the 40s. Widely scattered showers move in early Wednesday so commuters through the mid-week will need the rain gear, and they’ll need to hold onto it. We could see rounds of heavy rain with this, but we’re not expecting a threat for severe weather at this time. Rain drags into Thursday along with the potential for winter weather on the back end of this system through the late afternoon/evening hours. Some guidance is showing some ice transitioning to snow before the system moves out. Make sure to stay tuned as we continue to monitor this event. Cold air will sink back into the region and we’ll start next weekend COLD, but dry again.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 48. Low 31. Winds S at 4 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 59. Low 43. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: M. Cloudy. Showers likely. Hig 53. Low 41. Winds S at 14 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (2013)

Record Low: -11 (1966)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.52″ (+2.01″)

Yearly Precip: 5.52″ (+2.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.3″

Today’s Sunset: 5:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Low (713 - Mold Spore Count)

