Advertisement

Native American families march to bring awareness for those missing and slain

Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico. (Credit: KOAT via CNN Newsource)
By KOAT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KOAT) - Losing a loved one too soon is a pain that some families can’t even describe.

For those in Native American communities, this is far too common, and many are pleading for change.

In New Mexico, families rallied together to bring awareness to the number of missing persons and unsolved killings within indigenous communities.

“We’re so grieving that we just don’t know what to do anymore,” Shanna Nez said.

Nez says her brother, Jevon Descheenie, went missing October 2021. A month later, a woman claimed to have found his body near a canal.

The family has yet to receive any update from police.

“Nobody’s contacted us to update us on anything, so that’s what we’re here for,” Nez said.

The story is similar to many others who were in attendance at the march.

Whether it is a lack of help or the color of their skin, families said it is traumatizing to have so many unanswered questions.

Because of Saturday’s march, they say are finally being heard and hoping for brighter days ahead.

Copyright 2022 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Butler County Man
“This is like a bad nightmare”: Daughter of missing Butler County man pleas for his safe return
Bowling Green fire
Fire officials working house fire on Clarence O’Dell Rd in Bowling Green
Insomnia Cookies
‘Insomnia Cookies’ hosts grand opening for BG community
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Holly Vaughn
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Latest News

Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc will headline a concert in Beaver Dam in June.
Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc to bring 90s Night Dance Party to Beaver Dam
Download the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you are updated with the latest forecast...
Tracking midweek rain and late week cool down!
Tracking a late week system that could bring winter weather impacts to the region!
Warmer and dry today, wet and cooler late week!
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear: Quadrant’s new facility bringing 200 jobs to Kentucky