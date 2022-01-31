Advertisement

Oil well catches fire, flames and dark smoke seen from afar

By Kelly Dean and Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire units responded to an oil well fire Monday morning.

According to fire officials, an oil reserve fell over in a field on Koostra Road, off Barren River Road. The oil reserve reportedly spilled and caught fire, bursting into flames. Dark smoke could be seen from afar.

The fire captain on the scene said no injuries were reported.

Officials are still working to put out flames and smoke at this time.

