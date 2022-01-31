Tracking midweek rain and late week cool down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend was a tale of temperatures - Saturday was cold while Sunday was mild! The temperatures continue to rise and get warm this week before they come crashing down later in the week!

We’ll start the week off in the 20s. However, we’ll rise to the upper 40s through the afternoon. Clouds will increase into Tuesday, but it’ll be the warmest day we’ll see for quite some time! Highs will rise to the upper 50s as breezy winds out of the south start to pick up. Overcast skies are expected into Tuesday night with temperatures sinking to the 40s. Widely scattered showers move in early Wednesday so commuters through the mid-week will need the rain gear, and they’ll need to hold onto it. We could see rounds of heavy rain with this, but we’re not expecting a threat for severe weather at this time. Rain drags into Thursday along with the potential for winter weather on the back end of this system through the late afternoon/evening hours. Some guidance is showing some ice transitioning to snow before the system moves out. Make sure to stay tuned as we continue to monitor this event. Cold air will sink back into the region and we’ll start next weekend COLD, but dry again.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. High 51. Low 29. Winds S at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 61. Low 43. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. Breezy and warm. High 55. Low 45. Winds S at 14 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 72 (2002, 2016)

Record Low Today: -8 (1965)

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 5:10 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (486 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 52

Yesterday’s Low: 27

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.52″ (+2.01″)

Yearly Precip: 5.52″ (+2.01″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.3″

