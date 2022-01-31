Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc to bring 90s Night Dance Party to Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Vanilla Ice along with Tone Loc and DJ M Walk will bring a 90s Night Dance Party to Beaver Dam on Saturday, June 18.

A password pre-sale for tickets begins Tuesday and can be found by signing up for the Beaver Dam Amphitheater newsletter.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.

Tickets are available as lower arena reserved tables for four people, Lower Arena GA and Upper Lawn GA.

Reserved Tables include dedicated table service and touch-free payment allowing guests to order food and beverages direct from their phones.

Lower Arena GA tickets include seats.

Lower arena tables and Lower Arena GA seats all include access to the PIT area directly in front of the stage.

Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

For more information visit www.BeaverDamAmp.com.

