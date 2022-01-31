Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of Holly Vaughn, 15.

Police say Holly left her home on Hays Lodge Road in Smiths Grove Sunday morning, January 30, around 7:00 AM.

Holly has black hair, hazel eyes, is 5′4″, and 200lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and requires daily medication.

If you know anything about where she might be, please notify the WCSO immediately at (270) 842-1633.

