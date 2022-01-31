Warren East High School band trailer stolen from parking lot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating after the Warren East High School Band trailer was stolen sometime over the week.

The band’s large trailer was reportedly taken from the parking lot over the weekend.

The trailer is an 8x12x28 trailer and has the Warren East band branding on the sides, front, and back. Inside the trailer, there are multiple items on board for the band program. According to the Facebook post, it will be ‘incredibly expensive’ to replace this trailer, plus these items.

If you see it, please call law enforcement immediately.

