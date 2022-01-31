Advertisement

WCSO: Suspects attempt to steal catalytic converter from church van

Warren County attempted theft, damage of church property.
Warren County attempted theft, damage of church property.(WCSO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two individuals on surveillance footage seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a church van.

According to WCSO, deputies saw a white Ford Ranger parked at Berea Christian Church located on Hydro Road. As deputies pulled into the parking lot, the vehicle drove out and down Carl Jordan Road, turned onto Porter Pike, and then onto Smiths Grove Scottsville Road toward Allen County. The vehicle continued to travel into Allen County, officials say.

When the deputies reported back to the church to check on the property, they noticed the exhaust had been cut on the van, but not yet removed.

Regarding the suspects’ vehicle, officials say the passenger side door and fender of the pickup truck are a darker color.

If you recognize this vehicle or person(s) involved, please notify the WCSO at (270) 842-1633.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Butler County Man
“This is like a bad nightmare” | Daughter of missing Butler Co. man pleas for his safe return
Bowling Green fire
Fire officials battles house fire on Clarence O’Dell Rd in Bowling Green
Insomnia Cookies
‘Insomnia Cookies’ hosts grand opening for BG community
Holly Vaughn
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Meral
WKU women’s basketball team to host Charlotte, Old Dominion this week
1
Oil well catches fire, flames and dark smoke seen from afar
Oil well fire in north Warren County
Oil well catches fire, flames and dark smoke seen from afar
FEMA - US DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY logo
Tornado survivors: Free Legal Services and Crisis Counseling available