WCSO: Suspects attempt to steal catalytic converter from church van

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two individuals on surveillance footage seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a church van.

According to WCSO, deputies saw a white Ford Ranger parked at Berea Christian Church located on Hydro Road. As deputies pulled into the parking lot, the vehicle drove out and down Carl Jordan Road, turned onto Porter Pike, and then onto Smiths Grove Scottsville Road toward Allen County. The vehicle continued to travel into Allen County, officials say.

When the deputies reported back to the church to check on the property, they noticed the exhaust had been cut on the van, but not yet removed.

Regarding the suspects’ vehicle, officials say the passenger side door and fender of the pickup truck are a darker color.

If you recognize this vehicle or person(s) involved, please notify the WCSO at (270) 842-1633.

