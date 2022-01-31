WKU women’s basketball team to host Charlotte, Old Dominion this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the Lady Tops have two big matchups at home facing Charlotte and Old Dominion. They are important in terms of Conference USA standings and seeding for the tournament. WKU is currently tied for second place in the C-USA East division.

“We’re still in control of our own destiny,” Head Coach Greg Collins said. “We’re still in the running, and so we got a big game on Thursday, against Charlotte, who’s currently in first place. We were in first place, but now we put ourselves we’re tied for second, so we need a lot of support this weekend, both Thursday and Saturday.”

Coach Collins said every game is important when it comes to this point in the season, but especially these games because the Tops are so close to that first place spot in CUSA play. He believes the team’s chemistry will push them through to the top.

“It’s how they play together, it’s how they play hard, but they play hard together,” Coach Collins said. “This is a great team to watch because we share the ball, not only do we lead the team lead the conference in scoring, lead the conference and assist, we share the ball.”

You can watch the Lady Tops play against Charlotte Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Diddle Arena and on Saturday they will take on Old Dominion. They currently have a 14-6 overall record and 7-2 in C-USA play.

