Woman arrested in Logan Co. on Burglary and Wanton Endangerment charges

LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A woman is arrested, Sunday, January 30, 2022, after the Logan Co. Sheriff’s office responded to a home on Robert Whittaker Rd. in Lewisburg, KY. in reference to a domestic incident.

Deputies say 47-year-old Lila J. Lambert showed up a the residence with a handgun causing a disturbance.

The homeowner told deputies that Lambert had shown up at the home unwanted and intoxicated and said upon opening the door, she had stepped inside and began to wave the handgun.

In an attempt to subdue Lambert, the homeowner said that the gun fired a shot into two rooms of the residence.

Lambert then barricaded herself in the owner’s “hunting room”.

The homeowner was able to force his way into the room and get control over Lamber.

At one point the homeowner and Lambert had been in a relationship but are not any longer.

Lambert was arrested for Burglary- 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment- 1st, Assault- 3rd, Menacing, and Alcohol Intoxication.

She was taken to the Logan Co. Detention Center.

