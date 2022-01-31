Advertisement

Woman arrested in Logan Co. on Burglary and Wanton Endangerment charges

Lila J. Lambert, 47, arrested on January 20, 2022 and taken to the Logan Co. Detention Center
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A woman is arrested, Sunday, January 30, 2022, after the Logan Co. Sheriff’s office responded to a home on Robert Whittaker Rd. in Lewisburg, KY. in reference to a domestic incident.

Deputies say 47-year-old Lila J. Lambert showed up a the residence with a handgun causing a disturbance.

The homeowner told deputies that Lambert had shown up at the home unwanted and intoxicated and said upon opening the door, she had stepped inside and began to wave the handgun.

In an attempt to subdue Lambert, the homeowner said that the gun fired a shot into two rooms of the residence.

Lambert then barricaded herself in the owner’s “hunting room”.

The homeowner was able to force his way into the room and get control over Lamber.

At one point the homeowner and Lambert had been in a relationship but are not any longer.

Lambert was arrested for Burglary- 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment- 1st, Assault- 3rd, Menacing, and Alcohol Intoxication.

She was taken to the Logan Co. Detention Center.

