Beshear reports over 8K new COVID cases, positivity rate continues to decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 8,759 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,169,097 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,401 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 443 are in the ICU, and 244 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 27.51% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 2,457 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,975.

We continue to see fewer cases and a lower positivity rate, with 8,759 newly reported cases and a positivity rate of 27.51% for Tuesday. While we hope this decline continues, we need more Kentuckians to get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask indoors. pic.twitter.com/BgfR2X46a9 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 1, 2022

