Beshear reports over 8K new COVID cases, positivity rate continues to decline
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 8,759 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,169,097 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,401 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 443 are in the ICU, and 244 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 27.51% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 2,457 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,975.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.