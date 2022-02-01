Advertisement

Beshear reports over 8K new COVID cases, positivity rate continues to decline

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 8,759 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,169,097 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,401 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 443 are in the ICU, and 244 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 27.51% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 2,457 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,975.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lila J. Lambert, 47, arrested on January 20, 2022 and taken to the Logan Co. Detention Center
Woman arrested in Logan Co. on Burglary and Wanton Endangerment charges
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday and Thursday
Big System Arrives Mid-week!
Russellville Road business reopens
Russellville Road business reopens in new location after December tornadoes
Oil well fire in north Warren County
Oil well catches fire, flames and dark smoke seen from afar

Latest News

Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and Farmer’s Rural Electric Cooperative...
Southern Kentucky Electric Companies prepare for potential winter storm
Proposed bill would make package theft a felony
Proposed bill would make package theft a felony
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor gives $1.4-million to Logan and Todd Counties
KYTC Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest has two local winners
KYTC Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest has two local winners
Blaze and Hope House Ministries Host Fundraiser for Tornado Relief Efforts
Blaze and Hope House Ministries Host Fundraiser for Tornado Relief Efforts