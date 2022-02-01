Butler County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 54-year-old Dana Cardwell Jr.
Authorities say he was last seen on January 2 at his home on McKendree Chapel Road in Butler County, KY around 8:00 a.m.
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black jeans.
If anyone knows of Cardwell’s whereabouts, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 270-526-3676.
