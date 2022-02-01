Butler County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 54-year-old Dana Cardwell Jr.

Authorities say he was last seen on January 2 at his home on McKendree Chapel Road in Butler County, KY around 8:00 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black jeans.

If anyone knows of Cardwell’s whereabouts, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 270-526-3676.

