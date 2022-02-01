Cabrera’s Mexican Restaurant serving out of food truck after tornado destroyed building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You have probably heard and seen story after story about how the devastating tornadoes impacted the community.

Seven weeks later and debris still covers the parking lot of Cabrera’s Mexican Restaurant on Russellville Road. They are just one of the many significantly impacted by the storms, but now they’re working to rebuild while also still serving to their customers.

For the past two weeks, Cabrera’s has been offering most menu items through their food truck set up in the parking lot.

“Local businesses in my own opinion will have a harder time rebuilding than say one that’s corporate or a chain,” said Jacob Allen, customer. “They don’t have the support of other stores, they’ve just got themselves and at the same time they always typically have a lot of families behind that and so, you know, you’re stuck between, do you leave what you’ve built and go get another job or do you try and rebuild and stick it out through the long-run?”

Cabrera’s has been open for over 10 years. It’s the only family-owned Mexican Restaurant in Bowling Green.

“I think the difference is, you know, you’re helping them pay the bills for someone’s family,” Allen said. “You know, when you buy local that’s going to be the biggest thing with it is you really have an impact on that.”

Cabrera’s owner says they are planning to buy the property from the land owner, who does not want to rebuild according to the restaurant owner, demo the remainder of the building and then rebuild themselves.

They are located on 2225 Russellville Road. Their food truck is open from 11:00 am - to 8:00 pm daily.

The renovation will take a long time, but owner’s say they’re just excited to get back under a roof to serve their customers.

