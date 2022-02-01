Advertisement

Hart County native to release single on Valentine’s Day

By Katey Cook
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At just 15 years old, Cara Bishop is already signed with MC1 Nashville and has released her own songs. Though her music has spread more lately, she said she has been singing as early as she can remember.

“I used to do talent shows at my elementary school with my older sister, and those are always fun,” Bishop said. “I think that’s kind of what really led me into my singing career.”

Bishop said she writes all her own songs and more recently learned how to play the guitar. When asked about the process of writing a song, Bishop said she gets ideas naturally and takes notes when they come to her. “I feel like everybody, every songwriter, would have a different answer for that,” she said, “but I just kind of go about my day, and it just comes naturally, if I get an idea, then I’ll jot it down until it comes together.”

Her new single ‘Mine for Now’ will come out on Valentine’s Day. “This song is about when you are in any type of relationship. It could be friendship, you know, partner, anything like that,” Bishop explained. “It’s just about enjoying what you have while you have it, because nothing’s gonna last forever, and it’s not really guaranteed forever, so it’s just really about enjoying it while you have it.”

The song is part of an EP that will be released later on. You can stream ‘Mine for Now’ on Feb. 14 on all platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

