Messy Weather Next Two Days!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was TERRIFIC! More sunshine coupled with a breezy south wind took temperatures into the 60s across the entire region today. The nice weather does not last into Wednesday, though!

Heavy rain followed by icy conditions

Our weather turns much more active first thing Wednesday morning. Expect rounds of rain - some of it heavy - to roll through South-Central KY Wednesday into Wednesday night as a complex storm system moves through. Rainfall amounts from 2″-3″ are likely, with locally higher amounts near 4″ possible. Rain drags into Thursday, with temps falling into the 30s as an arctic cold front slides through. This could cause rain to switch over to a wintry mix from northwest to southeast during the day Thursday into Thursday night. Areas that witness the transition from rain to freezing rain sooner could be dealer with significant ice accumulations (upwards of .25″), however much of the region stands a good chance at seeing at least SOME icing before all precip ends Friday morning. At this time, areas north and west of Bowling Green may see enough icing to cause tree damage along with power outages. Temps crashing into the 20s will likely result in slippery roadways Thursday night into Friday morning. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are up for both Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Breckinridge, Ohio, Grayson Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Green, Taylor, Larue, and Hardin Cos. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McLean, Hopkins, and Muhlenberg Counties Thursday into Thursday night.

We’ll dry out in time for the weekend, but it will be COLD! Readings plummet into the teens Friday night before just a bit of moderation occurs with temperatures Saturday into Sunday. A system cutting across the Southeast may bring us a chance for a stray shower or snow shower Sunday. Otherwise, early next week appears dry with chilly conditions.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Breezy. High 57. Low 38. Winds S at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Rain changing to a wintry mix late. Turning colder in the afternoon. AM High 44, Low 24. Winds NE at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, much colder. A light snow shower possible early. High 33. Low 13. Winds N at 10 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 74 (1911)

Record Low: -9 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.52″ (+1.75″)

Yearly Precip: 5.52″ (+1.75″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.3″

Today’s Sunset: 5:11 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 56)

Mold Count: Low (556 - Mold Spore Count)

