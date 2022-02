BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units responded to a trailer fire in Warren County.

The fire occurred on Leayou Road.

Alvaton, Woodburn, and Plano units responded to the fire.

Officials say the fire broke out in the back of a mobile home.

Though most of the trailer was lost, officials say there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.