Pizza shop and non-profit team up to raise funds for tornado relief efforts in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green pizza shop has teamed up with Hope House Ministries to help raise funds for those affected by the December tornadoes in Bowling Green.

On February 1, 20 percent of the proceeds from the sales of Blaze Pizza including online, carry-out, and dine-in, will go towards supporting Hope House’s work to help those impacted by the tornado.

Jennifer Bowles, the General Manager at Blaze Pizza, spoke about teaming up with the non-profit.

“Here at Blaze, we like to be really involved in the community and we just wanted to give back, so we just reached out to several different organizations and so we decided to team up with Hope House,” says Bowles.

Hope House is one of the organizations leading tornado relief efforts locally since the tornado hit last month.

Bowles adds that the funds they raise will stay here locally and that you do not have to eat at the restaurant in order to be involved in the fundraising.

Blaze Pizza is open until 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

