BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green girls basketball team defeated Warren East 65-23 Monday to stay undefeated in both the 14th District and the 4th Region.

The win keeps the Purples atop the region at 18-5. They’ll take on South Warren Friday.

Warren East will host Todd County Central Tuesday

