Russellville Road business reopens in new location after December tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville Road business has reopened in a new location following the December tornadoes.

Plethora Powersports - Outdoors & Marine, formerly known as “The Vance Store” has opened in a new location.

Their building on Russellville Road has severe structural damage and is deemed unsafe.

The store says they’re blessed no one was injured in the storm and are hoping to serve the community as best they can.

”We had to temporarily close for a couple of weeks because we didn’t know what was going to go on, we couldn’t get back in the building due to the structural damage,” said Brian Barth, General Manager. “We are open now. They can go to our website, they can come over here, they can call the store number still and it will forward it to our phone. We’ll take care of anybody any way we can.”

Plethora Powersports - Outdoors & Marine” is a family-owned store that helped the community with cleanup soon after the tornado last month.

To support local, go to Plethora Powersports - Outdoors & Marine. Their new address is 331 Old Kentucky Street.

