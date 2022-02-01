Second art installment displayed at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A second installment of artwork featuring more than 50 artists from around Kentucky is being displayed at the Capitol.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that the Spring 2022 exhibition of the Team Kentucky Gallery can be viewed in two of the main hallways of the state Capitol.

The selected artworks were put on display Jan. 1 and will remain through June 30.

They can also be found on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where the artists provide more information about the pieces.

The project was started as a way to connect and express pride in Kentucky through art in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

