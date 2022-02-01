Advertisement

Second art installment displayed at Kentucky Capitol

The Spring 2022 exhibition of the Team Kentucky Gallery can now be viewed
The Spring 2022 exhibition of the Team Kentucky Gallery can now be viewed(governor.ky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A second installment of artwork featuring more than 50 artists from around Kentucky is being displayed at the Capitol.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that the Spring 2022 exhibition of the Team Kentucky Gallery can be viewed in two of the main hallways of the state Capitol.

The selected artworks were put on display Jan. 1 and will remain through June 30.

They can also be found on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where the artists provide more information about the pieces.

The project was started as a way to connect and express pride in Kentucky through art in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lila J. Lambert, 47, arrested on January 20, 2022 and taken to the Logan Co. Detention Center
Woman arrested in Logan Co. on Burglary and Wanton Endangerment charges
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
Holly Vaughn
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Oil well fire in north Warren County
Oil well catches fire, flames and dark smoke seen from afar
Missing Butler County Man
“This is like a bad nightmare” | Daughter of missing Butler Co. man pleas for his safe return

Latest News

FEMA approves rental assistance rate hike for 6 Kentucky counties
We are tracking warm breezy winds today along with sunshine in south central Kentucky. It will...
Warm and breezy today, FIRST ALERT for Wednesday and Thursday!
Heavy rain and potential for ice will be with some of the WBKO viewing area later this week.
Warm Tuesday, but active weather moves in tomorrow and Thursday!
Multiple units respond to trailer fire
Multiple units respond to trailer fire in Warren County