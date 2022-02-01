Warm and breezy today, FIRST ALERT for Wednesday and Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was quiet with sunshine and highs near 50 in the afternoon. Today we’ll take it up a notch with highs in the low 60s along with more sunshine and breezy winds. After today, the rest of the week has moisture chances with threats for travel.

We are tracking warm breezy winds today along with sunshine in south central Kentucky. It will be the last dry day of the week as an active system moves into the region! (WBKO)

February starts out on a breezy, warm note! Highs will climb into the lower 60s for many as breezy winds out of the south start to pick up. We’ll hang onto a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday before clouds thicken Tuesday evening. Lows only drop into the 40s by Wednesday morning.

Our weather turns much more active first thing Wednesday morning. Expect rounds of rain - some of it heavy - to roll through South-Central KY Wednesday into Wednesday night as a complex storm system moves through. Rainfall amounts from 2″-3″ are likely, with localized higher amounts possible. Rain drags into Thursday, with temps rising into the 50s before a cold front slides through, dragging much colder, arctic air back into the region Thursday afternoon. This could cause rain to switch over to a wintry mix from northwest to southeast Thursday evening. Temps crashing into the 20s may result in some slippery roadways Thursday night into Friday morning. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are up for both Wednesday and Thursday, with a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Breckinridge, Ohio, McLean, and Hopkins Counties Thursday into Thursday night. Cold air will sink back into the region, and we’ll start next weekend COLD, but dry.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 63. Low 43. Winds S at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. Breezy and warm. High 55. Low 45. Winds S at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with AM rain and PM wintry mix. Breezy and colder. AM High 50. Low 24. Winds N at 13 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 74 (1911)

Record Low Today: -9 (1951)

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:11 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 56)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (556 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 50

Yesterday’s Low: 23

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.52″ (+1.88″)

Yearly Precip: 5.52″ (+1.88″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.3″

