Advertisement

Which Ky. counties had biggest COVID-19 case surge in January?

Fayette County and two other central Kentucky counties started 2022 among the counties with the...
Fayette County and two other central Kentucky counties started 2022 among the counties with the biggest surges in COVID-19 cases in the state.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Fayette County and two other central Kentucky counties started 2022 among the counties with the biggest surges in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The impact of the omicron wave of coronavirus infections brought 25,825 new cases in Fayette County which translates into a 43 percent increase in January compared to the month before.

Fayette County’s increase was the fourth highest in the state behind Shelby County (47 percent), Woodford County (45 percent) and Jessamine County (44 percent).

While cases climbed quickly in January, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky posted a decline in new COVID-19 cases last week.  He said Monday it’s an early sign that the state’s worst surge of the pandemic could be cresting.

Beshear says statewide COVID-19 cases totaled 74,376 last week, compared with 81,473 the prior week. That ended a string of weekly increases fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

But the governor offered a cautionary update. He says coronavirus-related hospitalizations are close to the highest statewide level of the pandemic and the state’s virus-related death toll continues to mount and could surpass 13,000 this week

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lila J. Lambert, 47, arrested on January 20, 2022 and taken to the Logan Co. Detention Center
Woman arrested in Logan Co. on Burglary and Wanton Endangerment charges
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
Oil well fire in north Warren County
Oil well catches fire, flames and dark smoke seen from afar
Holly Vaughn
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday and Thursday
Big System Arrives Mid-week!

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
COVID cases decline as tools to fight virus expand
Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools.
Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools
A Columbia, Ky. woman has now recovered from COVID-induced psychosis.
WATCH | ‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis