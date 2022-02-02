Advertisement

America’s national debt surpasses $30 trillion for the first time

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.
Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s national debt has passed $30 trillion for the first time ever, according to treasury department data published Tuesday.

Government borrowing sped up during the pandemic as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

Economists are divided on how big of a problem this really is, but it comes as borrowing costs are expected to rise because the Federal Reserve is poise to raise interest rates.

Some experts have noted that rising borrowing costs will limit how much money the government can spend on other priorities like climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain Wednesday switches to a wintry mix Thursday!
Messy Weather Next Two Days!
Multiple units respond to trailer fire
Multiple units respond to trailer fire in Warren County
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday and Thursday
Big System Arrives Mid-week!
Fayette County and two other central Kentucky counties started 2022 among the counties with the...
Which Ky. counties had biggest COVID-19 case surge in January?
Cara Bishop
Hart County native to release single on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Tracking heavy rain and freezing rain on Thursday in south central Kentucky!
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Two teenagers made a brave save in Massachusetts when they noticed their neighbors home catch...
Teens alert neighbors about attic fire, saving 130-year-old home
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Report: US troops heading to Poland, Germany and Romania
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees
Shooting
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Kentucky border