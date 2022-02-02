Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm bearing down on the commonwealth.

He made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon press conference to discuss the steps being taken to prepare and to keep Kentuckians safe:

Governor Beshear says he declared an emergency pre-position National Guard and Kentucky State Police along, or near, major interstates so they can respond to emergency situations.

Beshear said, beginning Thursday morning, Kentucky is going to experience what they believe will be a severe weather event.

Officials say they are looking at an ice storm that may make travel difficult to impossible at some times in various regions of the commonwealth. They say the amount of potential ice could result in the loss of power for a large number of Kentuckians.

Beshear says people should be prepared to stay off the roads on Thursday. He says the winter storm is expected to create difficult travel conditions on major interstates and state and local roadways.

Beshear also closed state office buildings for Thursday to keep state employees off the roads.

State officials say if you do have to drive to make sure you bring supplies in case you get stuck. These items should include, blankets, gloves, water and snacks.

Officials also ask you to be safe when using generators and to make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector.

They say not to place generators inside of any structure. You shouldn’t place them near open windows or doors or use them in wet conditions. You should also not refuel your generator when it’s hot.

