Beshear reports declining positivity rate, lowest case total for a Wednesday since Dec.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 7,406 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,176,470 cases. As of Wednesday, 2,438 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 448 are in the ICU, and 219 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 26.78% positivity rate. Of Wednesday new cases, 2,094 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,996.

