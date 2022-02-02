Beshear reports declining positivity rate, lowest case total for a Wednesday since Dec.
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 7,406 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,176,470 cases. As of Wednesday, 2,438 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 448 are in the ICU, and 219 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 26.78% positivity rate. Of Wednesday new cases, 2,094 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,996.
