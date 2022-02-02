BGFD discusses locations of public storm shelters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the early morning hours of December 11, multiple tornadoes swept across Western Kentucky.

Now, local officials are reminding the public of storm shelters, located at various parks around Warren County, in case of another weather event like the December tornadoes.

Katie McKee with the Bowling Green Fire Department sat down with WBKO News on Midday Live to discuss these shelters.

“We want everybody to have a plan. In the event a natural disaster were to occur such as a tornado. There are specific buildings in our community that are meant for that purpose,” said McKee.

At every Warren County Park, there’s at least one storm shelter that anybody can go to in case there’s a storm. To be considered a storm shelter, there has to be certain criteria met by FEMA standards and that part of that is concrete walls that are meant to withstand strong speeds of winds, said McKee.

The shelters will open in the event of an emergency, so there will be staffed individuals there ahead of time.

Storm shelter locations in Warren County can be found HERE at the bottom of the webpage.

