City suspends multi-family permits in tornado ravished neighborhoods

By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - City leaders in Bowling Green voted to suspend issuing multi-family building permits and rezonings in parts of the city, a move to help protect areas ravished by the December tornadoes.

The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to issue a temporary moratorium on the processing of rezoning applications and building permits.

Officials say the decision aims to protect neighborhoods from being changed drastically following a natural disaster. Specifically, preventing multi-family housing - like duplexes and apartments - from being built in place of single-family homes.

Commissioner Sue Parrign tells WBKO News that ‘the neighborhood needs to decide where to go,’ and that this temporary restriction will give each neighborhood more time to determine how they want to recover and rebuild.

Neighborhoods including Whispering Hills, Briarwood and Nutwood/Magnolia/Covington area are traditionally zoned for single-family homes, but they do have pockets that include RM-2 and RM-3 zoning.

According to the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County guidelines, RM-2 zoning would allow for a “two-family residential district,” or duplexes, and RM-3 would allow for townhouses, condos, apartments, and duplexes.

The moratorium lasts for 180 days.

As that moratorium goes into effect, neighborhood leaders are working on long-term plans for their recovery following the storm.

The next neighborhood meeting will take place with the Briarwood neighborhood on February 15 at Crossland Community Church where residents will discuss future plans for rebuilding with city officials.

Residents in the historic Magnolia and Nutwood area met last month to discuss their plans.

